Chris Martin gives shoutout to Shahrukh Khan

Singer Chris Martin, of British rock band Coldplay, gave a shoutout to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan while performing in India over the weekend.

During Coldplay’s Sunday concert in the DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai, India, the band’s frontman Chris Martin took an opportunity, to express his love for one of the country’s biggest superstars, Shah Rukh Khan.

“Shah Rukh Khan forever,” Martin said in the clip shared by SRK on his Instagram handle. Reacting to the shoutout, the ‘Jawan’ star hailed, “Chris Martin forever & ever.”

“Look at the stars look how they shine for you….and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special….like your songs,” he added in the caption. “Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u.”

Notably, the concerts in India, a part of Coldplay’s ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour, is the first visit of the band’s vocalist and pianist Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion, to the country, in nine years. They last performed in Mumbai, in 2016, as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.

The musicians will next head to Ahmedabad, to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium, on January 25 and 26.