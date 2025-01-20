Punjab CM vows scholarships for KP, Balochistan students

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her desire to extend the Honhaar Scholarship programme to students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Addressing a scholarship distribution ceremony at Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan, she also announced the establishment of an incubation center at the university and directed the administration to fulfill students’ academic needs.

In her address, the CM stated that no deserving student would be deprived of higher education due to financial constraints. “Our commitment is to merit, hardwork, and education, not to creating chaos or divisions. We represent country’s ‘s dignity and progress,” she said. Highlighting the issue of fake news, the CM urged students to verify information before believing or sharing it on social media. ” Be cautious of misinformation,” she said, calling on students to prioritize Pakistan in all their decisions.

Maryam Nawaz reiterated that the Honhaar Scholarship was a merit-based initiative aimed at empowering talented students. “Out of 30,000 scholarships awarded this year, not one was influenced by favoritism or political pressure,” she stated.

The CM said, “You are not just achievers; you are superheroes. This scholarship is a testament to your hard work and dedication. Celebrate this achievement with pride, for it is your right.” She announced plans to distribute 50,000 scholarships next year and to introduce schemes for second- and third-year students.

She expressed gratitude to students for their love and support. “The bond I share with you is my greatest achievement. Every decision I make is to secure your future,” she said. She assured students that her government would provide them with the tools needed to excel, including laptops and 100,000 e-bikes.

The CM also criticized opponents who are misleading youth. “Those who gave petrol bombs instead of scholarships are now questioning this initiative. They destroyed the future of our children while their own children live abroad,” she remarked.

Addressing national challenges, Maryam Nawaz highlighted her administration’s efforts to curb inflation. “Four years ago, inflation was at 38 per cent. Today, it has dropped to four per cent. Bread that cost Rs 30 is now available for Rs 12,” she said. The CM also denounced the use of public resources for incitement. “We never burned public assets like metro buses; we built them for the people. Those who incite violence against state institutions are not friends of Pakistan,” she said.

Concluding her speech, she called on students to honor their parents and uphold ethics. “Respect your elders and avoid crossing moral boundaries. A nation’s progress lies in education, peace, and hard work, not in division or hatred,” she said. Maryam Nawaz pledged to continue working for betterment of students across Pakistan, ensuring that education remains accessible and affordable for all.