BHC’s three additional Judges take oath

Balochistan High Court (BHC)’s three Additional Judges including Muhammad Najmuddin Mengal, Muhammad Ayub Tareen and Muhammad Asif Reki took oath,on Monday. Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar administered the oath to the three additional judges at the BHC Quetta. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Balochistan High Court judges, Supreme Court Bar Association President Mian Rauf Atta Advocate, High Court Registrar Jan Muhammad Gohar, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Balochistan High Court Bar President Mir Attaullah Lango, Pakistan Bar Council Member Munir Ahmed Kakar Advocate, Zahoor Mengal Advocate, Muhammad Ali Kakar Advocate, Abdul Sadiq Khilji Advocate, Syed Saleem Akhtar Advocate, Khalid Khan Kakar Advocate, Tariq Butt Advocate, Nadir Chhalgari Advocate, Bakhtiar Bazai Advocate, law officers, lawyers and a large number of journalists.