Karachi police blacklist 110 domestic helpers for thefts, robberies

Karachi police have blacklisted 110 blacklisted domestic helpers for criminal records. As per details, the list showing criminal records of the domestic helpers in Karachi has been issued to caution Karachiites.

The list includes photographs, mobile numbers, and addresses of the suspects involved in various cases.

According to police, these domestic workers operated in an organized manner to commit crimes. Authorities revealed that most of these domestic helpers were hired without undergoing mandatory police verification.

Karachi police advise citizens to avoid employing blacklisted helpers and ensure proper verification before hiring domestic staff. Police officials stressed that registering domestic employees with the local police station helps in promptly apprehending suspects if needed.

On November 18, last year, a domestic worker abducted his employer’s eight-year-old daughter in Faisalabad’s Paharnang area.

According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Hidayatullah, a resident of Kotli, reportedly lured the child, Zareesha, and fled on the bike of his owner.

Maqsood Ahmed, the father of the abducted girl reported that the child was playing outside the home when the worker took her away.

Police have registered a case based on Maqsood’s complaint and launched a search operation to recover the child and apprehend the suspect.