Azma slams Gandapur over ‘vile’ remarks against women

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, has said that Ali Amin Gandapur is a black stain on the honour of Pashtuns. Like his ill-mannered leader, he continues to spew nonsense. She said, “A wild animal always remains wild.” She made these remarks in response to Ali Amin Gandapur’s recent statement. Azma Bokhari said that as a provincial chief executive, he should learn to speak in a civilized manner. She added, “Perhaps the women in his family attend events without makeup or jewellery.” The Minister of Information further remarked, “I feel sorry for the women in Gandapur’s family, who have to endure an unbridled and shameless person like him.” She criticized the double standards, saying, “We are lectured about how Pashtuns are an honourable nation who respect their women, but Ali Amin is a disgrace and an embarrassment even to Pashtun women.” Azma Bokhari also warned, “Those who cannot compete with Maryam Nawaz in terms of performance should refrain from mentioning her name with their filthy tongues. If anyone dares to use derogatory words against Maryam Nawaz in the future, we will not hesitate to take strong action.”