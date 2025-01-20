PARCO MD visits Descon head office to celebrate project success

The Managing Director of PARCO -Irteza Ali Qureshi, a valued client of Descon Engineering for over 25 years, recently visited Descon’s Head Office to commemorate the successful completion of a major Turnaround project delivered by Descon Engineering. This visit was a proud moment, symbolizing not just a recognition of Descon’s technical expertise but also a gesture of appreciation from the highest leadership at PARCO.

During the celebration, Mr. Qureshi applauded Descon for its unwavering commitment to excellence, safety, and timely execution of critical projects. He also emphasized the importance of Descon’s contributions to the energy sector over the years. Mr. Taimur Saeed, CEO of Descon Engineering stated, “We are honored to celebrate this milestone together. This achievement underscores Descon’s dedication to delivering world-class solutions while upholding the highest standards of safety and performance. Our long-standing relationship with PARCO is a source of pride, and we remain committed to supporting their vision with innovation, reliability, and excellence.”

Adding to the celebration, Muhammad Anwar ul Haq, President of the Industrial Services Division at Descon, who led the charge on this project, said that, “The successful execution of this Turnaround project is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our teams. I am proud of their dedication and technical proficiency in overcoming challenges and delivering outstanding results. We remain steadfast in our commitment to setting new standards in the energy sector and building on this partnership with PARCO.”

Descon Engineering Limited has been a key player in the construction and EPC phases of PARCO projects, showcasing exceptional expertise and commitment to excellence. As the main contractor, Descon successfully executed critical phases of the project, including five major shutdowns, all completed without a single Lost Time Incident (LTI). This remarkable safety record underscores Descon’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of health, safety, and environment (HSE) while ensuring operational efficiency. Through its involvement in these projects, Descon has reinforced its position as a trusted partner in Pakistan’s energy sector.

This moment not only highlights the success of the recent Turnaround project but also reinforces Descon’s position as a trusted industry leader. It is yet another chapter in a relationship built on over two decades of shared success, mutual respect, and enduring collaboration.