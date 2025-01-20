PM says no negligence will be tolerated in preparations of Hajj 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reviewed preparations for Hajj 2025, directing that no negligence in preparations will be tolerated.

“Pilgrims are the guests of Allah Almighty, therefore no negligence will be accepted in terms of services and assistance for them,” the prime minister stressed.

Chaired a meeting to review preparations for Hajj 2025 here, the prime minister directed to ensure all possible facilities and assistance to the Hujjaj (pilgrims) during the upcoming Hajj.

He instructed to prepare a comprehensive briefing with respect to the preparation of Hajj 2025 and present it in coming days.

He also directed to present a detailed briefing on the selection criteria of Moavineen Hajj (Hajj assistants), their responsibilities and other arrangements.

He said the best possible training facility should be provided to the pilgrims, besides ensuring selection of capable officers having good repute for Hajj duty.

He also ordered to take special care of residence, travel and other facilities for the pilgrims. “Merit and transparency must be ensured in deployment of the Moavineen.”

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema. Chaudhry Salik Hussain and other relevant top officials.

The meeting was briefed in detail about progress on Hajj Fund which was in final stages.

The meeting was told that similar to the previous year, mobile phone SIM cards will be provided to the pilgrims from Pakistan and that the mobile application for the assistance of Hujjaj was operational.