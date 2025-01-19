Bumrah to test Champions Trophy fitness

India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will test his match fitness by playing the third ODI against England on February 12 in Ahmedabad. India’s selectors and the team management are hopeful the plan works out so that Bumrah is ready to play the Champions Trophy.

Bumrah was named in India’s 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy with an asterisk against his name, implying his inclusion is subject to fitness. Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, said that based on the information BCCI’s medical team shared on Bumrah, he wouldn’t be fit for the first two ODIs against England on February 6 and February 9. He had suffered back spasms that prevented him from bowling on the final day of the Sydney Test.

“With Bumrah, we are waiting to hear about his fitness and when he’s likely to be available,” Agarkar said in Mumbai on Saturday while announcing the Indian squads for the England series and the Champions Trophy. “At the moment I don’t think he [Bumrah] is likely to be fit for the first couple of games [of England series] at least from what we gather. We will probably hear more in the next week or so about his fitness.”

Delhi and India fast bowler Harshit Rana will be part of the squad for the England series as cover for Bumrah. While Rana made his Test debut in Australia during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he is uncapped in ODI and T20I cricket. The BCCI has issued no official update on Bumrah, who had briefly left the ground after lunch on the second day of the Sydney Test due to back spasms. The concerns grew the next day when Bumrah did not come out to bowl though he had batted in India’s second innings.

While Agarkar said he has asked the BCCI to send out a media release, outlining the medical report, ESPNcricinfo has learned Bumrah’s injury is stress related. Though the first round of tests did not reveal a stress fracture in the back, it is understood the discomfort Bumrah suffered was related to his workload in the five Tests in Australia. He bowled 151.2 overs in nine innings, taking 32 wickets at an average of 13.06 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Accordingly, on advice from medical experts, the BCCI decided to allow Bumrah to rest for at least five weeks (the Sydney Test finished on January 5) after which he will undergo another scan to determine if he can return to action. Agarkar confirmed the time frame.

“I know he was asked to offload for five weeks of bowling, which is early first week February if I’m not wrong,” Agarkar said. “And we’ll probably find out a bit more around that time what exactly and with regards to what his medical condition is. I’m sure BCCI might just put something out from the physio itself. It’s better it comes from the medical department than me trying to explain what exactly is wrong with him. But that’s the time frame that we’ve been told. And hopefully, he’s okay after that.”

Asked if the selectors had pencilled in a reserve if Bumrah doesn’t recover in time for the Champions Trophy, which starts on February 19, Agarkar said his panel was “just hoping Bumrah’s fit. We will have a chat if he’s not fit.”