Alhamra revives ancient art of storytelling with a two-day festival

The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, has embarked on a mission to revive the centuries-old and nearly forgotten storytelling tradition by organizing a two-day “Storytelling Festival.”

Renowned storyteller Bader Khan mesmerized the audience by presenting the poetic works of Amir Khusro through his art.

Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, emphasized the cultural significance of storytelling, recalling its nostalgic charm. “For our generation, the tradition of listening to stories from mothers, grandmothers, and elders in communal settings like village courtyards and gatherings was a source of immense joy. Undoubtedly, storytelling is an integral part of our region’s heritage and culture,” he said.

Executive Director Alhamra, Toqueer Haider Kazmi, highlighted the decline of storytelling due to technological advancements. “With the emergence of new inventions, the art of storytelling faded into obscurity, and we gradually forgot it. While the importance of technology is undeniable, there is a pressing need to revive the art of storytelling. Alhamra has taken this initiative by organizing this two-day festival,” he stated.

Historically, storytelling flourished between the early 17th and 19th centuries, gaining immense popularity among the elite and the common people. Storytellers would hold gatherings in streets, neighborhoods, markets, fairs, and communal spaces, captivating audiences with their tales and earning great appreciation.

The Storytelling Festival at Alhamra has been met with widespread acclaim, successfully reconnecting audiences with this vital part of cultural heritage.