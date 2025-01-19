Scott shares update on Clint six months after death of his girlfriend

The Eastwoods are continuing to focus on the positive. Six months after the death of Clint Eastwood’s longtime partner Christina Sandera at the age of 61, son Scott Eastwood gave an update on how his father has been coping.

“He’s good,” Scott told People in an interview published Jan. 17. “He’s doing good. He’s a survivor, a trouper.”

The 38-year-old explained that his father has always been extremely resilient, especially because of his upbringing, adding that Clint “was born coming out of the Great Depression, and then he was young during World War II. He saw a lot of struggle.”

“It’s in our blood,” Scott added. “You don’t complain. You don’t whine. You just do.”

And that appears to be how Clint has been handling Christina’s death from a heart attack on July 18. Her cause of death was confirmed by the Monterey County Health Department to The Post, with her death certificate noting atherosclerotic coronary artery disease-which is generally caused by the buildup of plaque in the heart’s arteries-as a contributing factor.

Following her passing, Clint shared a tribute to his partner of 10 years.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman,” he said in a statement July 17, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I will miss her very much.”

Clint and Christina began dating in 2014 after meeting when she was a hostess at his Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in California. The Million Dollar Baby actor had filed for divorce from ex Dina Eastwood-with whom he shares daughter Morgan Eastwood, 28-after 17 years of marriage in 2013.

Throughout his seven decades in Hollywood, Clint-who is also dad to Laurie Murray, 70, Kimber Lynn Eastwood, 60, Kyle Eastwood, 56, Alison Eastwood, 52, Kathryn Eastwood, 36, and Francesca Eastwood, 31, from previous relationships-has done his best to keep his personal life out of the spotlight for a very good reason.