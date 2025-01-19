Nawaz advises PM to prioritise national interest in talks with PTI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has provided guidance to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stressing that the country’s national interest should be the primary focus.

According to media reports, the two leaders met on Sunday for a meeting that lasted two hours, which also included Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other senior party leaders. The discussion revolved around the current political situation, the ongoing talks with PTI, and the nation’s economic stability.

Nawaz highlighted the importance of unity in the country, urging that all political factions work together for the greater good. “For the sake of the nation, we must all come together,” he said, reinforcing the need for a united front.

PM Shehbaz briefed Nawaz on the progress of negotiations with PTI, sharing that the country’s economic situation was improving, and the overall national conditions were moving in a positive direction. He updated his brother on the current status of talks and PTI’s demands, stating that the country’s economic recovery was on track.

The meeting also discussed the potential involvement of other stakeholders in the negotiation process, beyond the government committee. Nawaz expressed his belief that political stability was critical to the country’s economic well-being, adding that PML-N would continue to serve the people effectively, ensuring relief from inflation and promoting economic stability.

Last week, the PTI presented its ‘charter of demands’ to the government in written form during the third round of negotiations between the two sides.

Talks between the government and the PTI commenced in the last week of December to bring down political temperatures, but despite weeks of negotiations, the dialogue process has hardly moved forward on major issues – the formation of a judicial commission and the release of PTI prisoners.