CM Punjab orders dedicated lanes for cyclists, bikers

“Cyclists and motorcyclists will be protected from accidents,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while taking another revolutionary step to provide modern traffic facilities in Lahore. She directed the authorities concerned to develop separate lanes for cyclists and motorcyclists on Lahore roads. She added, “Biker lanes will be built on all roads of Lahore in a phased manner.” She highlighted, “In Phase-I, construction of biker lanes from Ferozepur Road Canal Road to Lahore Bridge is underway.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”10-kilometer biker lane is being prepared in beautiful green color.” She added, “Modern global concept of biker lane will reduce accidents and ease traffic flow.” She directed the relevant authorities to improve construction quality of the biker lanes.

Revamping

“Complete construction and repair of roads in Punjab by the end of current Fiscal year,” Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned while chairing a special review meeting on the ongoing development projects of roads and health centres across Punjab. She added, “Millions of citizens will benefit from rehabilitation, construction and repair of roads across Punjab.” She also directed them to complete Phase-I of construction and rehabilitation of health centres in the Province by June 30. She emphasised on the timely completion of the project and said, “I will personally inspect and inaugurate newly-constructed Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) in the Province.”

Madam Chief Minister directed the P&D Department to take appropriate measures for the generation of additional resources. Earlier, the Provincial Secretary Communications & Works Sohail Ashraf gave a detailed briefing on the current status of ongoing development projects in the province. He said, “Out of 462 projects approved under Road Rehabilitation Program, work has started on 455. More than 25% of the work has been completed on the project so far.”

He added, “Out of 72 schemes approved under Road Rehabilitation Program Phase II, work has started on 67, whereas more than 24% of the work has been completed.” He also apprised Madam Chief Minister,”75% of the construction and rehabilitation work of 1236 basic health units across Punjab has been completed, whereas work on 54 heath centres in different areas of Punjab has been accomplished.” He highlighted, “The construction and rehabilitation of 1164 basic health centers is moving towards completion. 1211 basic health centers are being plastered, 1143 are being floored, while 1004 are being finished.” She said, “With the construction of new Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics, the people of remote areas will also be provided with best health facilities.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The construction of farm-to-market roads will increase economic activities.” She added, “For the first time, people of villages will get the environment of top private clinics in cities.”