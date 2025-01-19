NIH denies reports of surge in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has denied reports of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, stating that the situation is under control, ARY News reported.

In exclusive conversation with a media outlet, Head of Center for Disease Control at NIH Dr. Mumtaz Khan, said that there is no truth to claims of a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Khan explained that the symptoms of COVID-19, influenza, and seasonal flu are similar, which may be causing confusion.

He reassured citizens that there is no need to panic, as the situation is being closely monitored. Dr. Khan also noted that an increase in respiratory illnesses during the winter season is normal, and that cases of influenza and H1N1 are typically reported during this time.

The NIH has enhanced surveillance across the country to closely monitor the situation. Dr. Khan said that they have also submitted a written response to the National Assembly regarding COVID-19, influenza, and H1N1 cases.

Yesterday, reports revealed that Karachi has started to see a rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with 25 to 30 percent of patients presenting with symptoms of cold and cough testing positive for the virus.