Gilani stresses importance of harnessing youth skills

Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Sunday said that youth are Pakistan’s future, and their skills must be harnessed to tackle the country’s challenges effectively.

Addressing the 25th Convocation of Iqra University at the Jinnah Convention Centre, he said, “Education serves as the cornerstone of any nation’s development and prosperity. The youth are the future of Pakistan, and by channelling their talents in the right direction, the country can effectively address its challenges.”

Gilani highlighted the importance of education in shaping Pakistan’s future and called on universities to play a pivotal role in equipping students for the demands of a rapidly evolving global landscape.

“The world around us is changing fast. Technological advances such as AI, Machine Learning, Genomics, Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Quantum Computing necessitate our students to develop their faculties to match the new job market requirements,” said Gilani.

He emphasized the importance of cognitive, socio-emotional, and digital learning skills to ensure employability in this new era.

Gilani remarked on the transformation of Pakistan’s economic structure: “As we transition to a knowledge economy, we see a shift from traditional growth factors to building human and intellectual capital for a sustainable increase in GDP. The predominant source of influence in the modern world stems from information, intelligence, and insight rather than physical power or natural resources.”

Drawing inspiration from renowned futurist Alvin Toffler, Gilani said, “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn.”

He urged educational institutions to be proactive in fostering critical thinking, innovation, and leadership in students, thereby contributing to Pakistan’s economic and social growth.