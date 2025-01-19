UMT holds its 27th Convocation

University of Management and Technology (UMT) held its 27th Convocation on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at UMT Main Campus, Johar Town, Lahore.

A total of 3,548 degrees were conferred across various disciplines. The breakdown is as follows: 2,867 Bachelor’s degrees, 73 Master’s degrees, 546 MS/MPhil degrees, and 62 PhD degrees.

Additionally, several medals and awards were presented during the ceremony, including 43 Patron Gold Medals, 40 Rector Silver Medals, 09 Rector Academic Excellence Awards (Gold), 08 Certificates of Excellence, 07 Certificates of Merit, 06 Research Publication Awards for MS/MPhil students, 02 Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad Medal Awards, 01 Khurram Murad Medal Award, 01 Mubarak un Nisa Medal Award, 01 Dr Muhammad Ahmed Medal Award, 02 Green Air Medal Awards, 01 Fast Excellence Award, 01 Dr Yasir Memorial Award, 01 Hitachi Air Conditioning Medal Award, 06 Rector Awards for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, 01 Best University Teacher Award, 10 Best School Teacher Awards, 05 University-Level Best Researcher Awards, and 04 School-Level Best Researcher Awards.

The convocation commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the National Anthem.

Chairman ILM Trust, Board of Governors and President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Honorary Patron Trustee UMT Dr. Ahmad Umar Murad, Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza, Chief Advisor to President UMT Lt. Gen. (R) Javed Hasan, Director General UMT Ahmad Abdullah, Director Research and Innovation Professor Abid Sherwani, Registrar Nasir Khan, Controller Examination Dr Shahid, Deans, Directors, a large number of graduates and their parents attended the ceremony.

Honorable Chairman ILM Trust and President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad addressing the convocation, wholeheartedly congratulated the graduates, their families, and faculty on this momentous occasion and urged them to embrace lifelong learning, leadership, and service to humanity. Quoting the Holy Qur’an and Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), Murad emphasized the sacred duty of seeking knowledge and its transformative impact. He encouraged graduates to adapt to the modern world, embrace change, and leverage tools like AI responsibly while maintaining intellectual independence.

Drawing from the lives of Islamic leaders and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Murad highlighted the importance of self-discipline, accountability, and faith as keys to success. Referencing Allama Iqbal’s concept of Khudi, he inspired graduates to unlock their potential and make meaningful contributions to society. To remain steadfast in their pursuit of excellence, he advised graduates to “Lead with integrity, serve with compassion, and face challenges with resilience.

The convocation marks a proud moment for graduates, families, and UMT, reinforcing the university’s commitment to shaping future leaders dedicated to knowledge, faith, and service, Murad added.

Addressing the 27th convocation, Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza congratulated the graduates, their proud parents, and the UMT faculty on their success and unwavering determination and said that without hard work, dedication, sacrifice, and prayers, your success would not have been possible. He said that you are lucky to have studied in an excellent university and joined the 7% of the world’s population who have access to university higher education.