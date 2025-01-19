Karachi faces power breakdown

Karachi suffered a major power breakdown on Sunday as an Extra High Tension (EHT) line tripped and affected the power supply in the metropolis.

As per details, the tripping of Extra High Tension line caused widespread outages across the city.

Areas affected by the power cut include Korangi, Lyari, Kharadar, Defence, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Site Area, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, and Jacob Line.

The tripping of the high-tension line led to the shutdown of 49 feeders at the Baldia grid, 33 feeders at the Airport grid, and 40 at the Garden grid. Other affected grids include North Karachi (33 feeders), Jacob Line (47 feeders), Jail Road (28 feeders), Orangi (38 feeders), Mahmoodabad (16 feeders), and Korangi East (40 feeders).

Furthermore, 23 feeders were tripped at the DHA grid, 31 at the Old Golimar grid, 33 at the Vileka grid, and 54 feeders at the Defence grid. The KCR, Haroonabad, Shadman, and Clifton grids also saw 38 feeders trip. In total, over 400 feeders from 23 grid stations under K-Electric’s management were affected.

Earlier, Finance and Revenue Minister, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb asked the K-Electric (KE) to focus on improving service delivery in Karachi.

The minister made these remarks while talking to delegation of K-Electric that called on him here. The delegation members included Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K-Electric Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, CFO KE Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani and Chief Regulatory Affairs Muhammad Imran Qureshi.

He asked the KE team to focus on improving service delivery in Karachi and to expedite its plan for adding cheaper generation capacity so that the cost of electricity could be brought down.