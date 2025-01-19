95% work on Rs 930.05m Makh Dam completed

In southey districts, millions of acres of barren land, lying useless due to the scarcity of Irrigation water and the only solution to bring this land under cultivation, is the construction of maximum small dams there.

The Regional Information Office on Sunday said by bringing millions of acres of barren land under cultivation, not only these districts but the entire province will get food autarky.

Keeping in view this necessity, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started work on the construction of dams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Work on such dams was going on rapidly to store water for Irrigation purposes. The provincial government also approved dams in the districts of Kohat and Karak, among which Khattak Banda Dam, Zamir Gul Dam, Latambar Dam, Chashma Akor Khel Dam and Makh Banda Dam are at the top ones. These dams were near completion.

Makh Banda Dam is being constructed in Karak district. This project is being built using the Earth Core Rockfill Technology with a Height of 131 Feet and Width of 735 Feet, the dam will have the capacity to store a total of 946 Acres Feet of water. The cost of this project is Rs.930.05 million. This project is almost 95% complete and it will bring 725 Acres of barren land under cultivation. This mega project will provide water, agriculture and employment opportunities to the people and will mark a new chapter in the development of the area.