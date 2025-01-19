Citrus Revival in Pakistan

Pakistan’s citrus industry, particularly its renowned Kinnow mandarins, is witnessing renewed hope for revival through significant government and international efforts.

Citrus, a vital horticultural crop in Pakistan, has long been a cornerstone of the agricultural economy, with Kinnow dominating exports due to its unique flavor and quality. However, the sector has faced numerous challenges, including declining yields, diseases like citrus greening, scab and mealanose, outdated farming practices, and post-harvest losses, all exacerbated by climate change. In response, the Punjab government recently announced a comprehensive investment of Rs 1.5 billion aimed at revitalizing this critical industry through targeted interventions and collaborative efforts with international partners.

Another key component of the Punjab government’s plan is the development of high-density citrus orchards equipped with modern irrigation systems. These orchards, established on leased land, will serve as demonstration models to encourage farmers to adopt innovative practices. High-density planting not only maximizes land use but also enhances productivity and simplifies orchard management.

Advanced irrigation technologies, such as drip and sprinkler systems, ensure optimal water use, addressing the critical issue of water scarcity in the region. To complement these efforts, mobile soil and water testing units will be deployed to assist farmers in monitoring and managing soil health and irrigation quality, leading to better crop outcomes.

Export competitiveness remains a focal point of the revival efforts. Pakistan’s citrus exports have declined in recent years due to quality issues and a failure to meet stringent international standards. To reverse this trend, the government is encouraging the adoption of global certifications, such as Global GAP and HACCP, which ensure adherence to safety and quality protocols.

Expanding market access is another priority, with efforts to explore new markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe to diversify export destinations and reduce dependency on traditional buyers. Collaborations with organizations like the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA) play a pivotal role in promoting Pakistani citrus globally and addressing trade barriers.

The role of climate change in exacerbating challenges for the citrus industry cannot be overlooked. Erratic weather patterns, rising temperatures, and water shortages have adversely affected citrus production, leading to reduced yields and quality. Developing climate-resilient varieties and adopting sustainable farming practices are critical to mitigating these impacts.

Research institutions are focusing on breeding varieties that can withstand extreme weather conditions and pests while maintaining high productivity. Farmers are also being trained in techniques like integrated pest management, mulching, and water conservation to enhance resilience at the farm level

Despite the promising initiatives, the success of the citrus revival plan depends on addressing several systemic challenges. Smallholder farmers, who form the backbone of Pakistan’s citrus industry, often lack access to resources, knowledge, and infrastructure.

Ensuring their inclusion in the revival efforts is crucial for achieving widespread impact. Capacity-building programs that educate farmers on modern cultivation, harvesting, and post-harvest techniques can empower them to adopt best practices and benefit from the new opportunities. Providing access to affordable credit and insurance schemes can also help farmers invest in their orchards and mitigate risks associated with climate change and market fluctuations.

The revival of Pakistan’s citrus industry holds immense promise for the country’s economy and rural livelihoods. With targeted investments, innovative technologies, and global partnerships, the sector has the potential to regain its position as a leading player in the international citrus market.

The comprehensive plan unveiled by the Punjab government represents a significant step toward this goal, addressing critical issues and laying the groundwork for sustainable growth. As the initiatives take shape, the hope is that Pakistan’s citrus industry will not only thrive but also serve as a model for the revival of other agricultural sectors, contributing to the broader development of the country’s economy and society.

The writer is Ph.D. Horticulture and currently associated with University of Sargodha, Pakistan. He can be reached at ahsanuaf3@gmail.com