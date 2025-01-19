Kinnow export losses mitigated

With the prompt intervention of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum and the full support of Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce, kinnow exporters have been saved from potential losses amounting to millions.

The Quarantine Department had imposed a ban on the export of kinnow to Uzbekistan via road, halting hundreds of reefer containers. In response, a meeting was held at the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday, where kinnow exporters expressed their gratitude to Dr. Zulfiqar Bhatti for his swift and practical intervention.

Dr. Bhatti, addressing the attendees, stated that promotion of industrial development and exports from Sargodha was top priority for him. He acknowledged that the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) had been a major obstacle to Pakistan’s export growth, announcing that steps were being taken to abolish the DPP, thereby curbing corruption and unnecessary procedural delays. He assured that the changes would create a more efficient export environment, and underscored the importance of both short- and long-term strategies to boost kinnow exports.

Additionally, Dr. Bhatti highlighted the upcoming inauguration of the Citrus Centre at the University of Sargodha in February, a collaboration with the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce. He also revealed plans to hire consultants to conduct comprehensive research on key sectors in Sargodha, including kinnow, handicrafts, salt, and electrical products. The salaries of these consultants will be covered by the Export Development Fund.

In the near future, Sargodha will also see the establishment of an Expo Centre, which will provide a platform for showcasing local industries. Dr. Bhatti stressed that industrial development is crucial for achieving economic stability and called on exporters to support the Prime Minister’s vision for a prosperous Pakistan.

He highlighted the importance of product quality, farmer training, and the need for organic, value-added products. Dr. Bhatti concluded by stating that Sargodha must advance its industrial sector, with the support of its dedicated business community. He also commended Khawaja Yasir Qayyum for his hard work and patience as president of the Sargodha Chamber, describing him as an asset to the region’s growth and development.