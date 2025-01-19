Gold prices decrease by Rs200 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs 282,400 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 282,600 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.170 to Rs.242,112 from Rs 242,283 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs.221,944 from Rs 222,100. The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.24 to Rs3,381 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs21 to Rs.2,898. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,703 from $2,705, the Association reported.