Goggia charges to Cortina downhill triumph as Vonn flops

Sofia Goggia put on a speed ski masterclass in Saturday’s World Cup downhill at Cortina d’Ampezzo, delighting fans with a typically fearless display on home snow as Lindsey Vonn had a disappointing run on one of her favourite pistes.

Italian Goggia charged down the Olimpia delle Tofane course which will host women’s alpine skiing events at next year’s winter Olympics, clocking a rapid time of one minute and 33.95 seconds. The 32-year-old finished 0.42sec ahead of Norwegian Kajsa Vickhoff Lie to put herself nine points behind new downhill table leader and fellow-Italian Federica Brignone, who finished 0.55sec off Goggia’s blistering pace in third. “There’s nothing better for us Italians than winning here at Cortina,” Goggia told RAI.

“I had my heart in my mouth a bit today. This place means so much more to me than what would otherwise be a normal World Cup race.” Goggia added of her relationship with Brignone: “We’re very competitive, we have a good rivalry which pushes us to always go as hard as we can… we both have that hunger to be the best.” Veteran Brignone’s podium finish gave the 35-year-old a slender six-point lead over Switzerland’s Camille Rast who did not compete on Saturday. “I’m really happy today, I managed to ski almost as I wanted. It was amazing conditions, really the slope was really good,” said Brignone. Goggia’s victory was her second this season but her first in her favoured downhill discipline since recovering from injuries sustained during a heavy training fall last year.