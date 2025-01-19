‘Lucky loser’ Lys makes history to reach Australian Open last 16

Eva Lys called it “an insane story” and life-changing after the German made history on Saturday by reaching the last 16 and a date with Iga Swiatek. The 128th-ranked Lys fought back from a set down to become the first women’s singles “lucky loser” to reach the fourth round since the event moved to Melbourne Park in 1988. The 23-year-old defeated Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 and faces a daunting clash with the second seed and five-time Grand Slam champion on Monday. A tennis tournament lucky loser is a player who does not get through qualifying for the main draw but is later awarded a berth following another player’s withdrawal, usually because of illness or injury. “It definitely doesn’t feel real for me right now,” said Ukraine-born Lys, who had her flight booked and bags packed before getting a reprieve. “I don’t know when the realisation will kick in. It’s definitely just an amazing situation to be in, especially knowing that I was a lucky loser.” It has been a whirlwind few days for Lys. She lost in the final round of qualifying in Melbourne last week, her hopes of making the first major of the year seemingly over. But she hung about in case another player would drop out and 13th seed Anna Kalinskaya did just that on Tuesday, giving Lys a lifeline. She said she had just 10 minutes’ warning before defeating home player Kimberly Birrell in straight sets in the first round, then beat Varvara Gracheva of France.