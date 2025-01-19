Dr Aafia seeks pardon before Biden leaves office

REPORT: Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist convicted of attempting to murder an FBI agent in 2010, has called for a presidential pardon from US President Joe Biden before he hands over the office to President-elect Donald Trump.

Siddiqui, 52, maintains her innocence and claims new evidence could support her case.

She was sentenced to 86 years in prison for an incident in Afghanistan, where she allegedly attacked an FBI agent while in custody.

Her lawyer, Clive Stafford Smith, has submitted a detailed dossier to President Biden urging him to issue a pardon, arguing that intelligence failures led to her wrongful conviction.

He claims Siddiqui was abducted by Pakistan’s intelligence agency in 2003 and handed over to the CIA, which then tortured her.

Despite the controversy surrounding her case, CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou and others insist Siddiqui had ties to al-Qaeda and was a significant figure in their network.

However, Siddiqui’s family continues to argue that she was a victim of injustice, and her sister, Fowzia, has campaigned for her release for almost two decades.

With Biden’s term ending soon, there are concerns that Siddiqui may not receive the relief she seeks before Trump’s inauguration. Her legal team hopes for an immediate intervention to avoid her prolonged imprisonment.