Khursheed Shah uncertain over Federal Govt’s tenure, Punjab CM future

Pakistan People’s Party central leader Syed Khursheed Shah has said that he does not know whether the federal government will complete its term, just pray. In his statement, Syed Khursheed Shah said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government should not have been removed through a no-confidence motion, if their government had completed its term, Imran Khan would not have even 4 seats today. He said that the extension of the army chief’s term was a necessity of the situation, parliament also makes painful decisions, this is the supremacy of parliament. The senior PPP leader said that he does not know whether the federal government will complete its term, just pray. The former opposition leader in the National Assembly said that the PML-N ministers and MNAs are very worried about their Punjab government. Syed Khursheed Shah said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is not ready to meet her MLAs and ministers, the ministers told me that we have not been able to meet the Punjab Chief Minister till date.