Aleema, Uzma Khan’s interim bail extended

The Lahore Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) has extended the interim bail of Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and other nominated accused in the Jinnah House attack and October 5 arson cases.

The hearing was conducted by Judge Arshad Javed of the Lahore ATC, where PTI leaders faced multiple charges. Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of former prime minister Imran Khan, appeared in court as their interim bail period ended.

PTI leaders Ali Imtiaz and Nadeem Abbas Bara also marked their attendance, while PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja submitted a request for exemption from appearance, which the court approved.

The court directed the investigation officer to complete the inquiry and present a report at the next hearing. The interim bails were extended, and the hearing was adjourned until February 15.

It is worth noting that the accused face charges in cases registered at the Islam Pura, Lari Adda, and Masti Gate police stations.