Workshop highlights link between obesity, lifestyle, women’s health

Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar said on Saturday obesity is a root-cause of numerous diseases, and contributes to complications that affect daily life, said Principal of , . He was addressing participants at a workshop on “Lifestyle Medicine: Paradigm Shift for Women’s Health,” organised by Lahore General Hospital’s Gynecology Unit-3.

Dr. Zafar highlighted the importance of a healthy lifestyle, stating that regular exercise and walking not only help control obesity but also positively impact mental and physical health. “Women, in particular, can prevent many diseases by making changes to their lifestyle, diet, and daily routines. This will also minimise unnecessary reliance on medications,” he noted.

Later, while speaking to the media, he highlighted the role of a balanced diet and the need for essential vitamins. “Unhealthy eating habits lead to numerous illnesses. It’s crucial to maintain the right vitamin levels in the body, especially for women, whose vitamin needs are greater than men’s,” he added.

Dr. Zafar urged gynecologists to educate patients about healthy living, discourage self-medication, and recommend consulting qualified physicians for proper treatment.

The Principal praised the efforts of Prof. Amna Ahsan Cheema, Dr. Saira Fayyaz, Dr. Laila Shafiq, and their team for organizing the workshop. He expressed hope that such awareness initiatives would continue to benefit public health.

In her lecture, Professor Ambreen Haider provided guidelines on a simple diet, exercise, and the dangers of self-medication. Professor Nudrat Sohail highlighted the prevention of obesity and heart disease by avoiding junk food and sugar.

The workshop was attended by several gynecologists, including Prof. Amna Ahsan Cheema, Dr. Saira Fayyaz, Dr. Laila Shafiq, Dr. Shabnam Muhammad Ali, Dr. Misbah Kausar, Dr. Maryam Zulfiqar, and Dr. Mehwish Ilyas.