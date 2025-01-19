Law ministry appoints 2 additional judges to IHC

The Ministry of Law and Justice appointed two additional judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari.

The ministry notified Muhammad Azam Khan and Inaam Ameen Minhas as additional judges of the IHC. The two new additional judges will take oath on Monday.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will administer oath to Azam Khan and Inaam Ameen Minhas in a ceremony set to be held at the IHC.

Earlier the Judicial Commission of Pakistan held two meetings on January 17. One for considering the nominations for the appointment of Additional Judges in the Islamabad High Court and the second for considering the nominations for the appointment of additional judges in the High Court of Balochistan.