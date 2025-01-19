Misuse of public funds by KPK Govt

Recent revelations have exposed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for blatantly misusing public funds to finance political protests and rallies. This blatant misappropriation of taxpayer money highlights the party’s disregard for addressing the genuine issues faced by the people and its focus on pursuing personal agendas. Instead of using public resources for the province’s development, significant amounts were diverted to political activities, further exacerbating Pakistan’s instability and economic crises.

Among the most glaring examples, Rs 3.1 million was siphoned off from Peshawar’s TMA funds for a PTI Jalsa in Tarnol, Rawalpindi, under the direction of DG Local Government Waheed-urRehman. These funds were collected from seven TMAs of Peshawar. Additionally, Rs 5 million was issued to Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) to finance protests on November 24, directly sourced from KP’s government funds. Shockingly, Rs 20 million allocated for the “Peshawar Drug-Free Campaign” was repurposed for another protest, as confirmed by Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud. Furthermore, Rs 4 million was redirected from the KP Irrigation Department’s budget to fund political activities in Dera Ismail Khan.

The misuse of funds extended across a wide network of PTI politicians. MNA Abdul Latif from NA-1 received Rs 400,000, while MNAs Dr. Ajmad Ali and Salim Ur Rehman from NA-2 and NA-3 each pocketed Rs 2 million. MNA Sohail Sultan of NA-4 and MPA Akhtar Khan from PK-5 were also given Rs 2 million each, alongside others such as MPA Ali Shah, Minister Fazal Hakeem, and Minister Dr. Amjad Ali. Even lower-level party officials like Sikandar Ul Mulk, Shahzada Aman, and Ayan Ullah received Rs 200,000 each. Such extensive disbursement of public funds highlights a deliberate strategy to prioritize political objectives over public welfare.

While taxpayer money was funneled into political protests, the pressing needs of the people of KP were ignored. Resources that should have been invested in healthcare, education, and infrastructure were instead diverted, leaving citizens to grapple with poor service delivery and crumbling public systems. KP, already the province most affected by law-and-order challenges, saw its development neglected as public welfare took a back seat to political theatrics. This misallocation of funds has deepened societal divisions, polarized an already fragmented society, and fostered political hostility that transcends acceptable boundaries, making reconciliation and constructive dialogue almost impossible.

The PTI government’s actions have not only neglected the people of KP but have also undermined Pakistan’s federal structure. By weaponizing provincial resources for political protests and using law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to target federal institutions, the KP government has created unnecessary friction between the province and the center. This exploitation of the state apparatus weakens governance and threatens the unity of the federation. Such actions fuel mistrust, deepen political polarization, and create an environment of instability that weakens Pakistan’s ability to address its internal and external challenges.

The economic consequences of this financial recklessness are dire. Funds that could have been invested in development projects were wasted on political protests, further straining an already struggling economy. This mismanagement discourages investor confidence and pushes Pakistan closer to the brink of economic collapse. In KP alone, vital resources remain underutilized. A stock-taking report revealed the presence of 166 fire vehicles, 63 water boozers, 263 ambulances under Rescue 1122, and other machinery such as cranes and fork lifters-all lying unused due to poor planning and lack of operational oversight. These assets, if deployed effectively, could have significantly improved public services and emergency response but instead remain redundant, symbolizing the government’s misplaced priorities.

The PTI government in KP stands exposed for its reckless governance and prioritization of political gains over public welfare. Such actions not only jeopardize the stability of KP but also pose a direct threat to the unity of Pakistan and its long-term security. By disregarding constitutional boundaries and exploiting provincial resources for personal ambitions, the PTI government has played into foreign narratives that portray Pakistan as a failed and unstable state. This betrayal of public trust requires immediate action. An independent audit is imperative to hold those responsible accountable and ensure that public resources are used for the betterment of the people rather than personal political gains.

At a time when Pakistan faces immense internal and external challenges, such reckless practices threaten to deepen polarization, undermine the federation, and worsen the country’s economic woes. If these trends are not curtailed, Pakistan risks becoming increasingly fragile, isolated, and destabilized-pushing the nation further down the path of chaos and collapse. Immediate accountability and reforms are necessary to prevent irreparable harm to the country’s future.