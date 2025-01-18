PM Shehbaz orders installation of modern cargo system to curb smuggling

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the relevant authorities to install international standard cargo scanning system in Karachi and other key trading hubs to tackle the issue of smuggling in the country.

“The old systems of tracking, tracing and scanning in the trading hubs must be replaced with the new systems equipped with modern technology,” the prime minister said while chairing a review meeting regarding transit cargo and tracking system. He also issued directives to ensure the third party validation of quality of the cargo tracking services providing entities. The prime minister noted that with the improvement of the tracking system, smuggling had significantly reduced. He highlighted that due to steps taken to stop smuggling, sugar export worth US$211 million to Afghanistan became possible.

PM Shehbaz pointed out that Pakistan would become center of transit trade for other regional countries due to an integrated communication system and improved cargo tracking,. The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and senior government officials.