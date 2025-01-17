EFU Life receives Consumers Choice Award 2024

EFU Life Assurance Ltd., a leading provider of Life, Takaful, and Health insurance in Pakistan, has been honored with the ‘Best Life & Health Insurance Company’ at the 18th Consumers Choice Awards 2024. Mr. Azeem Pirani, Chief Operating Officer, EFU Life received the award on behalf of the Company from Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah Provincial Minister for Culture, Tourism, Antiquities & Archives. This is the 15th consecutive year that EFU Life has been recognized by Consumers Choice Awards. The award reflects the Company’s customer – centric approach, innovative products catering to the evolving needs of customers and the latest practices it adopts for providing superior services.

The Company remains committed to addressing customers’ holistic financial and personal health needs by delivering premium services across both life and health segments.

Consumers Association of Pakistan is a non-government, non-profit organization set up in 2000 to protect and educate consumers. It aims to safeguard the interest of consumers while ensuring that their needs are given a higher priority.