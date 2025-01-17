British envoy visits NUST

Marriott, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, paid a visit to the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST). Rector NUST Dr Muhammad Zahid Latif greeted the honourable dignitary upon arrival at the NUST main office. During the meeting, the two sides expressed their commitment to strengthening collaboration between NUST and the leading higher education and research institutions across UK. They particularly examined potential partnerships to enhance knowledge-sharing and drive impactful advancements in various fields.

Earlier, the High Commissioner, along with other members of the delegation, visited the National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) at NUST, and interacted with several startups, including LearnObots, Orbit-Ed and Vyro. She expressed her admiration for the innovation-driven startups making meaningful contributions to sectors such as edu tech, smart tech, energy tech, etc. Later, the delegates visited NUST School of Interdisciplinary Engineering & Sciences (SINES), which houses 10 international laboratories.

They also visited the Centre for Emerging Technologies (CEMTECH) at NUST, wherein the briefing highlighted the center’s leading work in AI, Chip Design etc. Overall, the visit provided delegates with an opportunity to learn about the university’s cutting-edge research capabilities and its emphasis on interdisciplinary collaboration across various scientific fields.