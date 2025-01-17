Azerbaijani cargo vehicles to enter Pakistan under new trade deal

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has granted permission for Azerbaijani cargo vehicles to enter Pakistan under the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement 2024.

The FBR issued a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) under the new agreement and the 2024 Transit Trade Rules, covering cargo arriving via the Karachi Port, Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, and Gwadar Port.

According to the order, customs processing for transit trade cargo will be carried out through designated ports using the computerized customs system.

Based on mutual cooperation, Azerbaijani-registered vehicles will be allowed entry into Pakistan without the need for financial guarantees for duties and taxes.

Additionally, all transport operators and customs clearing agents will be required to open and maintain a “rotating insurance guarantee PD account” with customs authorities.

Under the new rules, the Directorate General of Reforms and Automation in Karachi will create user IDs for traders, government organizations, the United Nations, or diplomatic missions.

The required registration form will be electronically submitted in the customs computerized system by Azerbaijan’s relevant ministry.

Furthermore, each vehicle entering or exiting Pakistan will need a valid permit issued by the authorized authority, following the prescribed format. The Directorate of Transit Trade in Peshawar, Quetta, and Gwadar will be responsible for issuing permits at the respective land border customs stations. This new arrangement aims to streamline trade and foster cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, enhancing the movement of goods between the two countries.