Sindh CM inaugurates three-day livestock expo

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has inaugurated 3- day Livestock Expo-2025 here at Expo Centre on Friday.

The three-day Livestock Expo 2025 (from Jan 17 to 19) is being organised by the Livestock & Fisheries Department in collaboration with the Agriculture Department, Sports & Youth Affairs Department, Culture, Tourism & Antiquities Department, KMC, and the Commissioner of Karachi.

The event was attended by Minister for Livestock & Fisheries Mohammad Ali Malkani (the host), Minister of Culture Zulfiqar Shah, provincial ministers from the Balochistan government, MPAs, diplomats, Secretary of Livestock Kazim Jatoi, director generals of various departments, and other officials.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Livestock Expo, the CM highlighted the opportunities available in agriculture, livestock, and fisheries, which possess immense potential for growth and innovation.

The Chief Minister emphasised the significance of the livestock sector in boosting the province’s economy and enhancing food security. He stated that numerous opportunities in agriculture, livestock, and fisheries possess immense potential for growth and innovation.

He urged the private sector to invest in the livestock and fisheries sectors to achieve substantial returns and enhance the national economy.

Shah stressed the necessity of increasing exports to fortify the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Murad Shah announced initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, enhancing animal health, increasing yields, and introducing innovative farming methods. He noted that his government’s vision focuses on empowering rural communities, bolstering farmers’ livelihoods, and driving sustainable growth in the agriculture and livestock sectors.

He acknowledged that despite its potential, the sector continues to face challenges such as limited resources, outdated practices, and inadequate access to modern technology. However, the Sindh Government, in collaboration with international banks, businesses, and institutions, is committed to addressing these challenges. “Previously, vaccines were imported, but now we have commenced local production, which is a significant achievement,” he remarked.

Murad Ali Shah also addressed the current economic challenges, urging collective efforts to overcome them. “If we unite, we can surmount the issues posed by IMF programmes. Our collective goal must be the progress of Pakistan,” he added.