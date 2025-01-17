Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale surge 28.53% during Jul-Dec

The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 28.53 per cent during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.

During the months under review, as many as 696.455 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 541,821 units in July-December (2023-24), according to the PAMA

The sale of Honda motorcycles surged by 24.92 per cent from 470,399 units to 587,669 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 56.53 per cent from 7,386 units to 11,562 units during the months under review. The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased to 68,103 units from 42,196 units during last year while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes increased by 26.88 percent to 10,255 units from 8,082 units.

However, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes went down to 2,670 units from 4,583 units witnessing a decline of 41.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three-wheelers rose by 57.50 percent from 513 units to 808 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also surged to 5,123 units from 2,484 units. The sale of United Auto three-wheelers decreased by 59.07 percent from 1,097 units to 449 units, the data added.