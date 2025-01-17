ICT exports remittances up by 28pc: minister

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that Pakistan’s Information and Computer Technology (ICT) services export remittances recorded a 28 percent increase.

Replying a query during the Question Hour in the National Assembly, Shaza Fatima said that the ICT exports reached approximately $1.86 billion during the first six months of the current financial year.

She attributed the growth to ‘improved’ internet usage and speed in the country. The minister also acknowledged that internet users are facing challenges, emphasising that efforts are underway to address these issues.

“At present, WhatsApp is fully functional, and all VPNs are operational,” she said.

The minister said that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) operates a 24/7 service center to register complaints, assuring that technicians are dispatched promptly to resolve issues. “My primary duty is to protect and promote the IT industry,” she added.

Shaza Fatima said that Pakistan’s current internet bandwidth operates at 274 MHz, which limits accessibility. The government plans to add 562 MHz, recently vacated through court proceedings.

She appreciated the efforts of the Law Ministry and Special Investment Facilitation (SIFC) for working to resolve these legal hurdles.

She also shared that Pakistan has eight submarine cables, one of which has reached the end of its lifespan. She announced that the world’s largest submarine cable has now arrived in Pakistan, expressing optimism that it will help address connectivity problems.

The minister further mentioned that the Pakistan-China optic fiber cable is currently operational.

Highlighting the government’s achievements, the minister pointed to foreign direct investment in the IT and telecom sectors.

Shaza Fatima also emphasized the importance of VPN registration for the freelancing and IT industry. “PTA has made VPN registration free of cost, and to date, over 31,000 IPs have been registered,” she said.