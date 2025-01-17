Industrial growth declines by 1.25%

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country witnessed a negative growth of 1.25 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The LSM also dipped by 3.81 percent on year-on-year basis (YoY) in November 2024 when compared to the same month of last year and 1.19 percent on month-on-month (MoM) basis when compared to October 2024.

The provisional quantum induces of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for November 2024, with the base year 2015-16, have been developed based on the latest data supplied by the source agencies. The main contributors towards overall growth of -1.25% are, Food (0.23), Tobacco (0.39), Textile (0.40) Garments (1.76), Petroleum Products (-0.18), Automobiles (0.78), Cement (-0.61), Iron & Steel Products (-0.62), Electrical Equipment (-0.64), Machinery and Equipment (-0.25) and Furniture (-2.24).

The production in July-November 2024-25 as compared to July-November 2023-24 has increased in Food, Tobacco, Textile, wearing apparel, Automobiles and Other Transport Equipment while it decreased in Coke & Petroleum Products, Chemical Products, Non-Metallic Mineral Products, Iron & Steel Products, Electrical Equipment, Machinery and Equipment, and Furniture.