SBP injects over Rs10.37tr in the market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Friday, injected Rs10,377.75 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO).

The SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on January 17, 2025 for 7-day and 28-day tenors and, as per results issued, accepted an amount of Rs9,941.25 billion offered through 29 bids.

The central bank received 28 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs9,933.25 billion at the rate of return ranging between 13.04 to 13.10 percent while one bid was received for the 28-day tenor offering an amount of Rs8 billion at 13.07% rate of return. The central bank accepted the entire amount offered through all the 28 quotes for 7-day tenor at 13.04% rate of return.

The SBP also accepted the single bid for 28-day tenor with entire amount offered at 13.07% rate of return. Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors and injected Rs436.5 billion into the market.

The central bank received 5 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs436.5 billion at the rate of return ranging between 13.08 to 13.12 % while no bid was received for 28-day tenor. The SBP accepted all the 5 quotes for 7-day tenor with the entire offered amount at 13.08% rate of return.