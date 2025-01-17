EU deepens probe into X after Musk outbursts

Musk, who will be a part of Donald Trump’s incoming administration in the United States, has angered Europe with a series of attacks on the continent’s leaders as well as support for Germany’s far-right AfD party before next month’s vote. The European Commission, which acts as the bloc’s digital watchdog, has come under fierce scrutiny from EU lawmakers seeking tougher measures against X and Musk’s “interference” in Germany. Musk’s X is suspected of manipulating the platform’s systems to give far-right posts and politicians greater visibility over other political groups. X has been under investigation since December 2023 under the European Union’s landmark content law — known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) — over how it tackles the spread of illegal content and information manipulation. “Today we are taking further steps to shed light on the compliance of X’s recommender systems with the obligations under the DSA,” said the EU’s tech chief, Henna Virkkunen. Recommender systems are used by platforms to push more personalised content. EU regulators told X to provide internal paperwork on its recommender systems and any recent changes made to them by February 15.