Haideri elected Standing Committee on Housing chairman

The Standing Committee on Housing and Works unanimously elected Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, a Member of the National Assembly (MNA), as its Chairman during a meeting held on Friday. Muhammad Mushtaq, Adviser (Legislation), from the National Assembly Secretariat, welcomed the members and outlined the procedure for the election of the Chairman. Anwar ul Haq Chaudhary, MNA, proposed the name of Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for the position, and Zubair Khan Wazir, MNA, seconded his nomination. Following this, Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was unanimously elected as Chairman of the Committee. The Adviser (Legislation) and the Joint Secretary (Committees) congratulated the newly elected Chairman on behalf of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Secretary General of the National Assembly. They assured him of complete support from the Secretariat for the effective and efficient functioning of the Committee.