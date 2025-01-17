Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 14 Series

Xiaomi today announced the highly anticipated release of the Redmi Note 14 Series. This latest line-up includes three devices that take Redmi Note to the next level: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14. With a high-resolution AI camera system, all-star durability, and impressive experience, Redmi Note 14 Series comes with all-round upgrades to bring flagship-level features to a wider audience. The camera system at the heart of Redmi Note 14 Series is crafted for flagship photography. Leading the way, the Pro variants feature a powerful 200MP pro-grade AI camera system with optical image stabilization (OIS), enabling users to capture incredible detail.

Redmi Note 14 is not afraid of dust and splashes thanks to its IP54 certification. The Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on the front offers better protection against scratches through everyday wear

and tear. At just 8.16mm thin, and 196.5g light, Redmi Note 14’s seamless, rounded design feels amazingly comfortable in hands and pockets. With the powerful MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra chipset, Redmi Note 14 offers an exceptionally smooth and efficient daily experience. Redmi Note 14 also features massive 5500mAh (typ) and 33W fast charging capabilities, ensuring rapid charging and reliable use.

Redmi Note 14 Pro is designed to be modernized, vibrant and optimally comfortable. Its symmetrical camera deco highlights a flag-ship-like look and feel. MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra offers an exceptionally smooth daily experience, with significantly enhanced scrolling of web pages and app animations. Redmi Note 14 Pro also features massive 5500mAh (typ) and 45W fast charging capabilities, ensuring rapid charging and reliable use. Redmi Note 14 Pro is dust and water resistant all thanks to the flagship-level IP64 certification. The Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 on the front offers better protection against scratches through everyday wear and tear.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G takes productivity and creativity to new heights with advanced Al features across search, voice, text, Cat image, and video. These capabilities streamline everyday tasks, boost convenience, and empower users to work more efficiently, a

IP68 certification. As a result of eye-care technology, prolonged use is more comfortable. The display minimizes blue light exposure with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution), Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications across all devices. This results in a more pleasant experience during late-night work or extended streaming sessions. The experience remains just as enjoyable when stepping outside, with the display on Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G featuring a peak brightness of 3000 nits, significantly higher than the previous generation.

With Redmi Note 14 Series, Xiaomi delivers a remarkable blend of powerful performance, stunning photography, and robust durability, all designed to meet the needs of modern life. From the high-resolution camera systems with advanced AI tools, to the rugged dust and water-resistant design, powerful performance and long-lasting battery, Redmi Note 14 Series sets a new standard in its category by bringing premium features to a wider audience, offering exceptional value in every aspect.