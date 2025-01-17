Pakistan should be soul of every student: CM Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that Pakistan should be the soul of every student and they must take legitimate interest in it to put it on road to progress and prosperity.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of “Honhaar Scholarship scheme” in Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) here, she said the Punjab government was committed to facilitate the talented and deserving students for their higher education as they were precious national asset and bright future of the country.

She said that ‘Honhaar’ scholarships would be distributed purely on merit to help the deserving students in materializing their dream of higher education.

She expressed gratitude for the love and support from the youth and encouraged them to avail the opportunities for their brighter future.

She said that ‘Honhaar’ scholarship scheme was launched for 30,000 students. However, its scope would be expanded to facilitate 50,000 students next year in addition to extending its benefits to second-year and third-year students, she added.

She highlighted the importance of Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence and said that laptops would be distributed soon among the students who would score 65 % or above marks. This step would help in equipping them with modern tools to thrive in a competitive world and first shipment of laptops had arrived, she added.

She also highlighted the importance of quality education and said that the children from underprivileged backgrounds should have the same opportunities to study at prestigious institutions like LUMS and NUST as the students from rich families were enjoying.

She said that the state must act as a “mother” and all available resources would be utilized for the youth to remove barriers from their education.

She also underlined other programs for youth empowerment and said that recently a scheme was launched to offer interest-free loans up to Rs.30 million and free land for the business startups.

She advised the students to concentrate on their study and pay respect to their parents as it was the key of progress and prosperity.

Earlier, she also distributed scholarship cheques among the students. As many as 4690 students would get scholarships worth Rs.201.2 million under this scheme in Faisalabad Division.

PML-N central leaders including Senator Talal Chaudhry, former state minister Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali, Provincial Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat and others were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has taken a mega step to promote business activities in the province. “CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Finance” and “Asaan Karobar Card” schemes have been launched. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif officially inaugurated both the schemes. She while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme said, “Under the Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme, interest-free loans up to Rs. 10 lac to Rs. 3 crore will be provided. Payments will also be made in the mode of easiest installments. Loans worth Rs. 5 lac to Rs. 10 lac will be given through the Asaan Karobar Card. Those who wish to benefit from these schemes can apply online today. Further information about the schemes can be obtained through helpline 1786.”

She added, “The Punjab government has launched revolutionary schemes to promote small and medium enterprise businesses in the province. These schemes hold the potential to change the destiny of Punjab province and Pakistan. Small and medium enterprise businesses are the mainstay of the economy. CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Finance and Asaan Karobar Card are the first and unique schemes of the Punjab government. Earlier, it was not easy to launch a business, now have made it easier through these schemes. Land will also be provided at very subsidized rates to start a small business.”

She said, “This is the first program in the history of the province under which a loan up to Rs. 3 crore is being given on 100 percent interest-free basis. There is no need to immediately get any NOC, license or map passed to obtain a loan. Get a loan today and start your business tomorrow. These interest-free loans will be given through the Bank of Punjab.”

CM Punjab added, “In order to enhance country’s exports, more incentives will be given to set up industries in export processing zones. Solar systems worth Rs. 50 lac will also be given free of cost to those who aspire to establish industries in the export processing zones. These schemes will pave a new path for SMEs, whose destination will lead to prosperous Punjab. The young entrepreneurs will be able to take advantage of these schemes and expand their businesses so that they can play their proactive role in the economic development. These interest-free loan schemes of the government will give a new dimension towards economic development. Before the PML-N government came into power, the country’s economy was dwindling and the danger of Pakistan going to default was imminent.”

She said, “Pakistan came out of these dangers due to hard work of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. During the tenure of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the economic growth rate was around 5.7. Load shedding and terrorism had almost been eradicated. The country was economically stable but unfortunately, it faced disaster during the last 4 years of previous government rule.”

She added, “The inflation rate reached 38 percent and dollar rate rose up to Rs 275 from Rs 104.