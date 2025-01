The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 16,450.9 million as of January 10, 2025, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday. According to breakup figures, foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at US$ 11,725.0 million whereas the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at US$ 4,725.9 million. During the week ended on January 10, 2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 30 million to US$ 11,725.0 million.