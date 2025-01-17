IHC maintains objections on acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday maintained the objections of registrar office on acquittal petition of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case.

The court directed the petitioners to remove the objections of the office and file the case again after rectifying.

IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case along with the objections of registrar office. Petitioners’ Lawyer Salman Safdar Advocate said the on the instruction of the office verified copies of the documents have been attached with the petition.

The court noted that the signatures of Bushra Bibi were also missing on the documents and asked the lawyer to also remove this objections.

During hearing, Salman Safdar Advocate pleaded that the trial court is running the case proceeding in haste and usually conducting three hearings in a day. He said that it was the fourth trial on an identical matter. He said that the court had recorded the statements of seven witnesses and today, too, three are summoned for testomony.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb questioned that if the court could pass directions to the trial court to run the trial in slow pace.

The, court, subsequently instructed the petitioners’ counsel to remove the objections and adjourned further hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that the trial court had dismisses the acquittal pleas of the accused in this case and they have challenged the verdict before the IHC.