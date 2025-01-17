Verdict in £190m case likely today

The much-anticipated verdict of the £190 million case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi is expected to be announced today (Friday) after being deferred thrice. The judgment – reserved on December 18, 2024 – will be announced by accountability court Judge Nasir Javed at 11:30am today at a makeshift court in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail for which the court staff has informed the PTI founder’s lawyers. The said case is part of the plethora of legal challenges faced by the incarcerated PTI founder who has been behind bars for more than one year after he was sentenced in Toshakhana case-I. The previous hearing was adjourned without the unveiling of the verdict after the judge expressed dismay over the no-show of the accused which led to the postponement of the judgment till January 17. Khan had previously claimed that the verdict – initially delayed on December 23, 2024, and again on January 6, 2025 – was postponed to “pressurise him”. However, he did not appear in the previous hearing held on January 13, whereas, none from the defence were in attendance as well.