Pakistan strategic market for int’l companies, Memon tells Chinese delegation

A delegation of a Chinese bus manufacturing company called on Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in Karachi. The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, and officials from a Chinese bus manufacturing company. The Chinese company, in a meeting, briefed Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon about their latest range of buses for both urban and intercity transports. During the meeting, Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon showed keen interest in the introduction of double-decker buses with an aim to better the public transport system in Karachi city. He assured that the quality and capacity of the Company’s manufactured bus was highly encouraging. He said that the Sindh government was committed to further improving the transport structure in the province and underlined that foreign investment in the transport sector was very important for development and innovation.