PN hands over command of Combined Task Force 150 to Royal New Zealand Navy

Pakistan Navy has successfully relinquished command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150. Commodore Asim Sohail Malik of Pakistan Navy formally handed over command to Commodore Rodger Ward of Royal New Zealand Navy in the presence of Vice Admiral George Wikoff, Commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), during a change of command ceremony held at Naval Support Activity, Bahrain. During Pakistan Navy’s tenure from July 2024 to January 2025, CTF 150 conducted numerous maritime security operations. In addition to its active participation in CTF 150, ships of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency independently interdicted three narcotics-laden dhows. Collectively, Pakistan Navy and CMF intercepted approximately 10 tonnes of narcotics, with a street value exceeding 50 million US dollars over the last six months. Under Pakistan Navy’s leadership, CTF 150 also actively fostered regional collaboration, securing the participation of ships from Kenya Navy and Royal Navy of Oman in CTF 150 operations. To further strengthen CMF’s objectives, Commodore Asim Sohail Malik engaged with key civil and military leaders of Mauritius, Kenya, and Sri Lanka. He emphasized collaboration, information sharing, and the exchange of best practices to address shared maritime security challenges. Reflecting on his tenure as Commander CTF 150, Commodore Asim Sohail Malik shared his thoughts on the invaluable experiences, opportunities, and lasting memories of working with colleagues from around the globe. He highlighted Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment to collaborative maritime security in line with Pakistan’s foreign policy and the vision of Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff of Pakistan. He further stated that Pakistan Navy takes pride in its active participation within CMF, underscoring its steadfast dedication to contributing to maritime security. The incoming Commander CTF 150, Commodore Rodger Ward, expressed his gratitude to Pakistan Navy for its exemplary leadership and operational successes during its tenure. CTF 150 is one of five task forces under CMF, the world’s largest naval partnership.