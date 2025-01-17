Bilawal pays tribute to Fazil Raho

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Fazil Rahu on the latter’s martyrdom anniversary being observed in his hometown Rahooki today. According to statement issued by Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman, in his message, said that on the anniversary of his martyrdom, we pay our respects to Shaheed Fazil Rahu, a beacon of hope for the oppressed, a fearless voice for farmers, and a valiant ally of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Shaheed Fazil Rahu was a visionary leader whose commitment to social justice and farmers’ rights will forever resonate in our hearts.