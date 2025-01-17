Rupee sheds 9 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.76. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.50 and Rs 281, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 11 paisa to close at Rs287.13 against the last day’s closing of Rs287.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.78, whereas a decline of 34 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs340.74 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs341.08. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 2 and 6 paisa to close at Rs75.91 and Rs74.32, respectively.