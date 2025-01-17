PSX stays bearish, loses 658 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Thursday, losing 658.96 points, a negative change of 0.58 percent, closing at 113,836.74 points as compared to 114,495.71 points on the last trading day.

A total of 469,440,511 shares were traded during the day as compared to 659,431,269 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs24.981 billion against Rs.39.640 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 464 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 137 of them recorded gains and 268 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 59 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 103,704,415 shares at Rs 1.86 per share, Cnergyico PK with 37,108,232 shares at Rs.6.88 per share and Dewan Motors with 19,331,666 shares at Rs.45.74 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 135.00 per share closing at Rs 21,600.00 whereas runner-up was Supernet Technologies Limited with Rs 37.00 rise in its share price to close at Rs.996.26.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.116.75 per share price, closing at Rs 2,733.38, whereas the runner-up was Bata Pakistan Limited with Rs 37.82 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,931.61.