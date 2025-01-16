Mohammad Huraira to make test debut

Pakistan has unveiled its playing XI for the opening Test against the West Indies, with an exciting debut for young batter Mohammad Huraira. The match was set to commence on Friday, marking a key moment in the series as Pakistan aims to start on a strong note. The inclusion of Huraira, a promising talent from domestic cricket, has generated significant buzz. The right-handed batter has consistently impressed with his performances in domestic competitions, earning him a spot in the national side. His inclusion reflects the team management’s focus on nurturing new talent while maintaining a balance with experienced players. Skipper Shan Masood will lead the side, supported by seasoned players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Khurram Shahzad and Abrar Ahmd. The playing XI indicates a mix of experience and youth, showcasing Pakistan’s depth in talent. The match promises to be a thrilling contest, with fans eager to see how Mohammad Huraira fares in his maiden Test.